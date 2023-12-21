A Battle of Anticipation: Dunki vs Saalar

Summary: As the release dates of Saalar and Dunki draw near, fans eagerly await the arrival of these highly anticipated films, setting off a fierce rivalry on social media platforms. The excitement surrounding Saalar, which stars Prabhas and is directed Prashanth Neel, has ignited fans’ curiosity about a potential crossover with the popular film KGF. On the other hand, Dunki, a Hindi-language comedy-drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has generated its own set of expectations and excitement. However, when it comes to advance bookings, SRK’s other upcoming movies, Pathaan and Jawan, seem to be more popular than Dunki. Both films have garnered significant ticket bookings and social media reactions, but the ultimate winner of this social media clash remains to be seen.

The battle for advance bookings:

As of December 20, 12 PM IST, Dunki has registered 8.23K ticket bookings, while Saalar has garnered 29.78K ticket bookings. While Dunki’s numbers may seem lower compared to Saalar’s, it’s important to note that Pathaan and Jawan, two of Shah Rukh Khan’s movies set for release in 2023, have generated even more excitement among fans.

The social media frenzy:

On platforms like BookMyShow, Dunki has piqued the interest of 356.7K people, while Saalar boasts an impressive 1.7 million. Social media platforms have become a battleground for fans, with reactions ranging from memes to passionate displays of fandom. Who will come out on top in this clash of anticipation? Only time and digital metrics will reveal the answer.

