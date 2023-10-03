TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook Consider Ad-Free Subscription Options for Users

Several popular social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, are reportedly considering offering ad-free subscription options for users. TikTok is currently testing a $4.99 per month subscription plan that would eliminate ads in an English-speaking market outside the U.S. Meanwhile, parent company Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, has pitched a similar subscription model to regulators in the European Union as a way to address increasing pressures to limit targeted advertising.

TikTok and Meta heavily rely on advertising for revenue, with 97% of Meta’s $117 billion in revenue last year coming from ads. Offering a paid, ad-free option could potentially ease regulatory pressures and boost revenue, depending on the number of users who opt-in. This move also aligns with the growing trend among platforms to offer multiple tiers of service to users. Though platforms like Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter) already offer paid subscriptions, they do not provide a completely ad-free experience.

While the subscription plan is being tested outside the U.S., it is uncertain if it will be available in the states. The U.S. advertising market is crucial for these platforms, and they may be hesitant to loosen their grip on it. The U.S. and Canada contribute more than twice the revenues of other regions for Meta, according to its annual report. However, there is clear demand from users for a paid subscription plan, as the increasing number of ads on social media platforms and concerns about privacy have caused frustrations.

For these platforms to make the subscription option worthwhile, they would need to charge equivalent to what they earn from serving ads to individual users. The average revenue per user in the U.S. and Canada in Meta’s best quarter of 2022 was $58.77, which aligns with the reported $20 per month price for a Facebook and Instagram mobile account. Meta’s focus for the subscription plan is currently on European users, where the average revenue per user was $17.29 in Q4 or approximately $5.76 per month.

The long-term success of paid subscriptions will depend on how high platforms can raise the price compared to the potential growth of advertising revenue. It remains to be seen how effective these subscription options will be in addressing user frustrations and privacy concerns on social media platforms.

Sources:

– Android Authority via Google News

– Wall Street Journal via Google News

– Meta 2022 Annual Report