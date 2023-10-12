Social Media in Flux: Why It’s Time to Focus on SEO and Website Visibility

Summary: Social media platforms are constantly changing their algorithms and monetization strategies, making it harder for marketers to reach their audience without paying. This article suggests that while social media is important, it’s also crucial to focus on search engine optimization (SEO) and increase the visibility of your website. SEO may go through its own challenges with Google’s ever-changing algorithms, but the fundamentals remain the same. By ensuring your website has the best content for relevant queries, you increase the likelihood of Google showing your website in search results.

Having a website allows for a longer conversation with your audience, where they can get to know your brand, values, and the quality of your services. Unlike social media platforms that dictate content sizes and formats, on your website, you have complete control over how you present your content. You can provide detailed explanations, longer videos, and more information without any limitations. Additionally, the content you create for social media campaigns can also be repurposed for your website, giving it longer-lasting visibility compared to the transient nature of social media feeds.

While SEO may not provide instant results, it offers long-term benefits. Investing time and effort into SEO and your website provides you with more control over your online presence. Rather than relying solely on social media platforms that can change their algorithms or cease operations, focusing on SEO ensures that your online visibility is not dependent on the whims of billionaires. In the long run, this approach proves to be a more reliable strategy for building and maintaining your brand’s online presence.

Definitions:

– SEO (Search Engine Optimization): A process of improving a website’s visibility in search engine results, increasing organic (non-paid) traffic through various strategies and techniques.

– Algorithms: Mathematical calculations and rules used social media platforms and search engines to determine which content to show to users.

– Monetization: The process of generating revenue from a product or service.

– Transient: Temporary or short-lived.

Sources: None