Addressing Social Media Abuse on Council Pages: The Power of Humor and Community

Summary: Dealing with social media vitriol has become a common challenge for local councils. Negative comments, personal attacks, and abusive language can take a toll on the morale and mental health of council staff. However, some councils are taking a new approach using humor and engaging with these comments to defuse tension and remind people that behind the posts are real individuals who are part of the community.

Councils across various regions have been facing the issue of social media abuse directed towards their staff. Negative comments and abusive language are often directed at council posts about infrastructure, transport, and community decisions. The impact of such comments goes beyond the council’s employees, affecting their friends, neighbors, and other loved ones who read and feel distressed the vitriol.

Recognizing the toll these interactions can have on staff morale and mental health, some council communication managers have started implementing new strategies. One method is engaging with abusive comments and messages, requesting users to consider using more respectful language. If the request is ignored, banning the commenter from the page becomes an option.

In addition, councils have also begun using humor and sass to respond to rude or unhelpful comments. By infusing a bit of lightheartedness, councils aim to defuse tension and remind commenters that real people are behind the posts. The staff members managing council social media accounts are part of the community themselves, who live, pay taxes, and are directly affected the decisions made.

Moreover, council representatives are urging social media followers to read the full post before commenting. Misinterpretations and uninformed opinions often lead to unnecessary conflicts. By encouraging users to engage in informed conversations, councils hope to foster a healthier online environment.

While addressing social media abuse is challenging, councils are taking proactive steps to protect their staff and maintain respectful digital spaces. By using humor, engaging with commenters, and reminding people of the human connection behind the posts, councils hope to create a more positive and constructive online discourse.