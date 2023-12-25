Oxford Police Officer Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Miami University Student

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows an Oxford police officer allegedly punching a restrained Miami University student. The incident has prompted deep concerns from university officials and a call for a transparent investigation the City of Oxford.

Miami University issued a statement expressing their concerns about the incident, assuring the public that they have been in contact with both the student involved and the Oxford Police Department. The Oxford Police Department, in response, released a statement acknowledging the video and addressing the officers’ response to a disturbance that occurred at a local bar where a bar employee was assaulted.

However, the original review of the incident conducted the police department did not include the video that has since gone viral. As a result, an investigation into the officer’s use of force will be conducted.

In light of the circulating footage, the department acknowledges the disturbing and shocking nature of the video and pledges to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. The department also cautions against the spread of misinformation on social media and thanks the public for their patience during the review process.

The identities of the student and the officer involved in the incident have not been disclosed either Miami University or the Oxford Police Department. However, a video posted on TikTok a woman claiming to be related to the student has urged viewers to share the video using the hashtag #justiceforDevin. The woman explained that the student, who is allegedly a football player at Miami University, was attempting to re-enter the Brick Street Bar when he was restrained and subsequently struck the officer.

The Enquirer has reached out to Devin Johnson, a first-year student on the Miami football roster, for comment. Additionally, they have requested the arrest report for the incident.

The investigation into this incident raises concerns about the appropriate use of force law enforcement officers and the need for transparency and accountability. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes imperative to ensure that justice prevails and that incidents like these are thoroughly addressed.