Title: The Responsibilities of Social Media Users

Summary: The Rise of Defamation and Responsible Information Sharing

The increasing use of social media in Northland has raised concerns regarding the responsible posting of information. Experts warn against the harmful consequences of publishing defamatory content and sharing important details online without first notifying emergency services. Brent Carey, the CEO of online safety organization Netsafe, reveals that public posts aimed at “naming and shaming” individuals are frequently reported. These false accusations often lead to online abuse and harassment for the accused and their families. Additionally, experts highlight the misuse of social media during divorce proceedings, with couples sharing intimate details to discredit each other. They argue that these actions create power imbalances and often go unpunished due to the high costs and lack of solid regulation associated with defamation cases.

In addition to defamation concerns, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing public safety alerting emergency services before posting on social media. Wipari Henwood, the District Manager of Fire and Emergency Northland, stresses that critical emergencies like crashes or gas leaks require immediate notification of emergency services. Delayed postings only hinder the swift response and control of these situations. While social media can be effective in disseminating information during emergencies, Henwood encourages the public to use emergency hotlines, like 111 or 105, as the primary means of reporting incidents.

Lastly, experts recommend seeking help from Netsafe under the Harmful Digital Communications Act (HDCA) if affected defamatory posts. This legislation provides victims of harmful digital communications with a quick and effective means of redress. It is important for social media users to understand their responsibilities and the potential consequences of their actions. Responsible information sharing and reporting can contribute to a safer and more supportive online environment.

Avneesh Vincent, crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate, is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.