The Rise of Time-Saving Beauty Routines

Summary: The latest viral beauty trend on social networks suggests that the “high maintenance to be low maintenance” trend is shaking up the beauty habits of consumers. This trend involves investing in more demanding and costly but long-lasting beauty services to save time on a day-to-day basis. From permanent hair removal to salon services like brow lamination and blowouts, people are finding ways to streamline their beauty routines and wake up (almost) ready to leave the house.

In recent years, the concept of batch cooking has gained popularity, allowing people to prepare their meals in advance to save time and avoid unhealthy ready-made meals. However, it seems that this concept is not limited to the kitchen anymore. The “high maintenance to be low maintenance” trend is now making its way into bathrooms, transforming beauty routines.

One of the key aspects of this trend is the desire to get more sleep and wake up (almost) ready to go. Permanent hair removal, which has been popular for years, eliminates the need for daily shaving and saves valuable time in the long run. This time-saving technique has gained immense popularity, with TikTokers sharing their “high maintenance routines” and showcasing how it helps them from the moment they wake up.

Among the most popular beauty services are eyelash extensions, brow lamination, eyelash lifts, keratin treatments, gel manicures, nail extensions, microblading, and Brazilian hair straightening. These salon services offer long-lasting results and allow individuals to optimize their beauty routines without spending too much time in front of the mirror every morning. For those on a budget, creative DIY methods are also gaining traction, such as using socks for perfect curls or creating permanent contouring with self-tan products.

The “high maintenance to be low maintenance” trend offers flexibility, allowing individuals to tailor their beauty routines to their specific needs and budgets. Whether seeking the help of professionals or exploring at-home techniques, the goal is to streamline the morning routine and gain a few extra minutes of sleep without compromising on appearance.

In a world where time is a valuable commodity, the rise of time-saving beauty routines provides a solution for individuals who want to look their best while maximizing their productivity.