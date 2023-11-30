Hyde Christmas Lights Switch-On Draws Mixed Reactions Amid Calls for Improvement

Hyde, along with Ashton, Stalybridge, and Dukinfield, welcomed the holiday season with its annual Christmas lights switch-on event. However, this year’s festivities left some residents disappointed, sparking debates on social media about the town’s lackluster display compared to neighboring boroughs.

Commenting on the event, one local resident expressed their frustration on Facebook, stating, “Hyde Market Christmas Light – What a joke!” Aerial footage shared another member of the social media group revealed a sparsely populated area around a dimly lit Christmas tree. Many users admitted they were unaware of the switch-on event and lamented the lack of promotion.

The discontent also found voice in calls for collaborative efforts between political parties to rejuvenate Hyde, drawing parallels with the revitalization initiatives seen in Stockport. This sentiment was echoed Conservative Councillor Andrea Colbourne, who attended the event but emphasized her party’s absence from the planning process. While unable to provide a reason for the subpar display, she speculated that Stalybridge and Ashton-under-Lyne’s successful Christmas lights switch-ons benefited from their accompanying food-centric events.

On the other hand, Labour Councillor Hugh Roderick defended the intimate nature of Hyde’s event, explaining that the limited budget influenced the decision to keep the festivities modest. Roderick acknowledged the tendency for people to criticize, but highlighted the presence of Santa’s Grotto, carols, and the Christmas tree lighting as noteworthy aspects of the occasion.

Amidst the mixed reactions, some individuals did appreciate the efforts made. One social media user praised the ambiance and acknowledged the ongoing improvements in Hyde’s shopping district. They noted the incremental progress being made and expressed optimism for future events.

In response to the feedback, Councillor Colbourne expressed a willingness to explore ways to enhance next year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Hyde. She suggested coordinating with the Tameside Cultural Services department and taking proactive steps toward a more vibrant display. Only time will tell whether these aspirations come to fruition and satisfy the desires of the community.

