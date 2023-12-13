Social Media Rumors of Amazon Hacking Unfounded, Says Amazon

Social media posts claiming that Amazon users in the United States had been hacked and had their delivery addresses changed are false, according to Amazon. The company has clarified that the addresses were added due to an internal error with their Amazon Hub locations.

The rumors began circulating on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly known as Twitter). Some posts received thousands of likes, taking advantage of the busy holiday shopping season. Hackers were allegedly adding alternative delivery addresses to users’ accounts in order to redirect and steal packages.

Screenshots accompanying these posts showed new addresses labeled as “Amazon Counter at Whole Foods Market,” “Amazon Fresh,” and “Amazon Hub Locker.” These alternative delivery methods are actually designed for customers who prefer to pick up their packages from secure locations to avoid theft. Some of these pick-up points require a unique code for access.

However, Amazon has countered these rumors on social media, clarifying that the address changes were caused an internal error and not a data security breach. The company assured users that their systems remain secure, stating that only a small number of customer accounts were affected and that they are actively working to resolve the issue.

When contacted for further comment, an Amazon spokesperson reiterated that there is no evidence of a security event at Amazon and that their systems remain secure. They acknowledged the erroneous alternative delivery addresses and assured that steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

It is important to verify information and rely on official statements before spreading rumors or panicking over potential hacking incidents. In this case, Amazon has promptly addressed the issue and provided reassurance to their customers.