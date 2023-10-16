Study Finds Over 60% of Social Media Users Spend More Time on Apps During Festive Season

According to a recent report titled “Reimagining India’s Festive Landscape” Carat, over 60% of social media users, also known as social media natives, claim that they spend more time on social media apps as the festive season approaches. This highlights the increased engagement and activity on these platforms during this time of year.

The report also reveals that the research stage before making festive season purchases can last anywhere between 1.5 to 2 months. This indicates the importance of an extended period of consideration and decision-making for consumers during the festive season.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes that women take on the role of primary festive shoppers for the household, with 68% of them making the purchase decisions. The order of priority for these shoppers is themselves, their family, and then associates or staff. This finding showcases the significant influence and responsibility women have in shaping the festive shopping experience.

In terms of spending, urban Indians are projected to have a spending propensity index of 96.43 this year, a slight increase from last year’s score of 94.45. This suggests a positive outlook for the festive season, with a higher willingness to spend among consumers.

Additionally, the report highlights that 27% of respondents stated that they have more savings this year leading up to the festive season compared to the previous year. This indicates a potentially increased purchasing power and a potential boost to consumer spending during this festive period.

According to Carat, in order to attract the audience during the festive season, brands should focus on breaking free from clutter and stand out prioritizing attentive reach, inspiring celebration, and differentiating themselves with distinction. This strategic approach can help brands capture the attention of consumers and make a lasting impact during this highly competitive period.

Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO of Carat India, expressed enthusiasm for the study, stating that it provides valuable insights for brands to better understand their target audience and navigate through their festive journeys. Anita Kotwani, CEO Media South Asia at dentsu, also emphasized the significance of this report, highlighting the need for distinctive media strategies to make a significant impact during the festive season.

Overall, this report sheds light on the behavior and preferences of social media users during the festive season, providing valuable insights for brands to effectively engage with their target audience and maximize their reach.

Sources:

– Carat’s ‘Reimagining India’s Festive Landscape’ report.