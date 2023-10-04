Social Media Users Plot to Turn Las Vegas Sphere into the Naas Ball for a Day

A number of witty social media users are hatching a plan to transform the Las Vegas Sphere, the world’s newest concert venue, into the Naas ball for a day. The Sphere, which recently hosted a mesmerizing performance U2, is known for its fully immersive experience with LED displays both inside and outside. The venue’s exterior is covered with 580,000 sq ft of LED displays, which can be rented out for advertising purposes at a cost of $450,000 per day.

Inspired the venue’s advertising potential, social media users have come up with the idea of turning the Las Vegas Sphere into the Naas ball, a small town in Co Kildare, Ireland. The plan involves pooling together funds from interested individuals, similar to the concept of crowdfunding. Twitter user @Dave_B24 proposed that if everyone contributed 50 cents, they could afford to advertise Naas on the Sphere for 24 hours.

The idea quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing their enthusiasm for the project. Some users suggested setting up a GoFundMe page to collect donations, while others joked about the cost of advertising for an entire week. The famous Naas Ball social media accounts even shared the idea, amplifying its potential reach.

While no official fundraiser has been created as of now, the notion of turning the Las Vegas Sphere into the Naas ball has captivated the imagination of social media users. It showcases the power of collective action in utilizing new advertising platforms and putting lesser-known places on the global stage.

Definitions:

– Las Vegas Sphere: The newest concert venue in Las Vegas, known for its immersive experience and LED displays.

– Naas ball: A reference to Naas, a town in Co Kildare, Ireland, renowned for its community spirit and social media presence.

