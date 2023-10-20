False Claim of Microplastics in the Bloodstream from Microwaved Food

A false claim has been circulating on Thai social media platforms that a US study found traces of microplastics in the bloodstream of individuals who consumed food reheated in plastic containers using microwave ovens. However, the author of the study mentioned in the claim clarified that their research did not investigate the presence of microplastics in human blood.

Although studies conducted on mice have shown that orally ingested microplastics accumulate in certain organs, these studies were not conducted on human subjects. The claim circulating on social media asserts that 77% of the individuals tested were found to have microplastics in their blood, with some cases containing millions of microplastics and billions of nanoplastics. The claim goes on to suggest a risk to the kidneys, stating that 75% of kidney cells are destroyed upon contact with microplastics.

The study referred to in the false claim is titled “Assessing the release of microplastics and nanoplastics from plastic containers and reusable food pouches: Implications for human health,” but it did not involve examining the level of microplastics in the bloodstream of humans. Kazi Albab Hussain, one of the authors of the study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, clarified that the research focused on the release of microplastics and nanoplastics from plastic containers under various scenarios, such as microwave heating and storage at different temperatures.

It is important to note that the claim attributing the 77% figure to the US study is inaccurate. The actual source of this statistic is a separate study conducted researchers at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in May 2022. However, this study did not specify whether the microplastic particles originated from food reheated in plastic containers.

While there is evidence that microparticles, including microplastics, can pass from the intestines into the bloodstream and potentially into other organs, such as the brain, these findings are based on studies conducted on mice. Lukas Kenner, a professor at the Department of Pathology at the Medical University of Vienna, explained that microplastics were found in the brains, livers, kidneys, and guts of mice in previous studies. However, these studies were not conducted on human subjects and were primarily test-tube experiments.

In conclusion, the claim circulating on Thai social media regarding the presence of microplastics in the bloodstream of individuals who consume food reheated in plastic containers using microwave ovens is false. The study mentioned in the claim did not investigate microplastics in the human bloodstream, and the statistics provided do not pertain to this particular study.

