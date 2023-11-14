New Perspective: Drawing Parallels between Israeli Attacks on Gaza and Turkish Military Operations in Kurdish-Majority Cities

In the wake of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, a discourse is emerging on Turkish social media platforms, highlighting a striking parallel between the destruction in Gaza and Turkey’s military operations in Kurdish-majority cities during the years 2015-2016. While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and government officials have openly condemned Israel’s relentless assault, drawing attention to the war crimes being committed, some voices within Kurdish opposition circles have deemed this condemnation hypocritical, considering Turkey’s own military actions in Syria and Iraq.

Drawing attention to this irony, social media users are sharing images and footage from the recent ground operation in Gaza, drawing parallels to the large-scale military operations conducted Turkish forces in Kurdish-majority cities after the breakdown of peace talks with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in 2015.

The footage from 2016 depicts Turkish soldiers in the Nusaybin district of Turkey’s southeastern province of Mardin, capturing the destruction caused Turkey’s past military actions. These images resonate with the devastation currently unfolding in Gaza, effectively highlighting the similarities between the two situations.

The shared footage paints a grim picture of the consequences faced civilian populations caught in the crossfire. The loss of innocent lives, including sick and disabled residents, during the curfews imposed in Nusaybin in October 2015, serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of such military operations.

While Turkey’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza raises valid questions of hypocrisy, it is important to acknowledge that the situation in each context is unique, with its own historical, political, and geographical complexities. Nevertheless, the social media discourse serves as a reminder of the need for consistency in condemning violence and advocating for peace, regardless of the actors involved.

