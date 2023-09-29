BeReal’s Active Users Drop 18% as User Base Shrinks

According to a report Similarweb, BeReal’s active user base has seen a significant drop of 18% since its peak in November 2022. The app, which gained a considerable number of active users last year, now has a much smaller user base compared to other social media platforms. However, BeReal has disputed these numbers, claiming that they are inaccurate.

Based on Similarweb’s findings, the number of people actively using BeReal on Android and iOS has decreased from 3.7 million users in November to approximately three million users in August. This decline is notable, considering that BeReal was first launched in France in 2020 and has seen continuous growth in terms of active users within the country. In France alone, the number of monthly active users has risen from 500,000 in November 2022 to 615,000.

BeReal, in response to the report, stated that the numbers presented are estimates from a third-party analytics company and do not accurately represent the current number of active users on the platform. According to a spokesperson for BeReal, the platform currently has over 25 million daily active users worldwide, claiming significant growth since their previous report of 20 million daily active users in June.

Despite BeReal’s initial appeal as a platform that emphasized authenticity and self-expression, it has struggled to retain its user base. The company attempted to introduce new features, such as messaging, the option to post multiple photos per day, and a “Friends of Friends” discovery feed. However, these efforts were slow to roll out, and the platform failed to attract young users who quickly lost interest and moved on to other platforms.

BeReal acknowledges the need for improvement and has stated that they are working on “exciting new features” set to be released this year. However, they have not provided specific details about these features or their expected release dates.

In conclusion, BeReal’s active user base has experienced a substantial decline, with the number of active users dropping 18% since its peak in November 2022. While the company disputes these numbers, emphasizing significant daily active user growth, there is a clear need for BeReal to revamp its platform and attract and retain users in the competitive social media landscape.

Sources:

– Similarweb report

– BeReal spokesperson statement to Gizmodo