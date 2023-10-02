BeReal Sees Decline in Active Users, But Disputes Numbers

According to a report Similarweb, BeReal’s active user base has been steadily declining, with a drop of 18% since its peak in November of last year. The app, which gained a significant number of users in 2022, now has a much smaller user base compared to its social media counterparts. Similarweb found that the number of active BeReal users on Android and iOS went from 3.7 million in November to around three million in August.

While the app continues to gain active users in France, with 615,000 monthly active users in the country alone, its global user base is suffering. The number of monthly active iOS users declined from 3.7 million to three million, and Android users decreased 19%, going from 19.5 million in December to approximately 16 million in August.

However, BeReal disputes these numbers, claiming that they are inaccurate and provided a third-party analytics company. A spokesperson for BeReal stated that the app currently has over 25 million daily active users worldwide, contradicting the Similarweb report. The company also mentioned that they have been growing at a healthy rate, with 20 million daily active users reported in June.

BeReal started as a platform for users to share quick photos of their daily lives and connect on a more personal level. However, the app’s slow implementation of new features, with only a few additions between June 2022 and April 2023, has failed to attract and retain young users. One user, Night Noroña, a high school student, mentioned that the app became monotonous after a few months, leading him to shift his attention elsewhere.

BeReal has acknowledged the decline in active users but stated that they are focused on developing exciting new features to be rolled out this year. However, they did not provide specific details about these features or their expected release dates.

In conclusion, BeReal’s active user base has experienced a significant decline, according to Similarweb’s report. The app’s slow roll-out of features and the fast-paced nature of Gen Z users have contributed to the decrease in active users. Although BeReal disputes the numbers and claims to have a much larger daily active user base, it remains to be seen how the app will regain its momentum and attract new users.

