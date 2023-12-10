Zara Faces Backlash for Controversial Advertising Campaign

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is under fire for its recent advertising campaign, which has sparked outrage on social media. While the campaign, titled “The Jacket,” is part of the brand’s Atelier series, many social media users have criticized it for its alleged resemblance to the destruction in Gaza.

The campaign features model Kristen McMenamy holding a mannequin covered in white cloth amidst a backdrop of rubble. Some social media users have drawn comparisons between the images and the bodies of those who lost their lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Additionally, one critic pointed out that a piece of plasterboard in the background appears to resemble the map of Palestine.

As the campaign images gained traction online, calls for boycotting Zara began to circulate on social media platforms. The fashion retailer has since removed the posts containing the controversial images, but has not yet issued a statement addressing the backlash.

The response from social media users has been fervent. Palestinian artist Hazem Harb expressed his outrage on Instagram, stating, “Using death and destruction as a backdrop for fashion is beyond sinister, it’s complicity and should outrage us as consumers. Boycott Zara.”

Influencers Noor Amra and Hina Cheema also utilized their Instagram platforms to condemn the campaign, suggesting that it was a deliberate mockery of Palestinians. They wrote, “We have all seen the devastating images of shrouded bodies coming out of Gaza… It’s clearly a deliberate mock to Palestinians. They know exactly what they are doing.”

Many individuals expressed their disappointment and pledged to stop supporting the brand. Mona Kattan, president of Huda Beauty, responded to the Instagram post, simply stating, “Sick.” And one Twitter user declared, “My favorite brand until now. Whole closet was Zara. Sending to a homeless shelter and never buying again.”

The controversy surrounding Zara’s advertising campaign underscores the importance of sensitivity and mindful representation in the fashion industry. As consumers become increasingly conscious of ethical practices, brands are being called upon to be more aware of the potential impact their campaigns may have.