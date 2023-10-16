Instagram Users Allege Their Gaza Posts are Being “Shadowbanned”

Scores of Instagram users have raised concerns that their posts on Gaza are being “shadowbanned” on the social media platform. Many users have reported that their followers are being blocked from commenting and sharing their posts, while others have noticed a significant drop in views on their Instagram stories related to Gaza and Palestine.

Shadowbanning is a practice where social media platforms block a user’s content without their knowledge, making their posts and comments invisible to other users. This has led to frustration among users who are advocating for greater visibility and awareness of the situation in Gaza.

In addition to the alleged shadowbanning, some Instagram users have also complained about restrictions on their accounts and the inability to livestream.

These issues have come to light following the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, in response to hostages being taken Hamas. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz made it clear that certain resources would be withheld until the hostages were freed.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has responded to the complaints stating that the issue was a “bug” that has now been fixed. However, this is not the first time that Meta platforms have faced accusations of shadowbanning posts on Palestine. During the 2021 conflict, prominent Muslim figures, including Sheikh Omar Suleiman, author Khalid Baydoun, and model Bella Hadid, had accused Instagram of limiting the reach of their posts on the topic.

Despite repeated claims from various users, Meta has not provided an official response or clarification on these allegations. This lack of transparency has only fueled concerns about the platform’s handling of content related to sensitive political issues.

Sources:

– https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/15/instagram-users-say-their-posts-on-gaza-being-shadowbanned

– https://mondoweiss.net/