Facebook and Instagram Accused of Suppressing Pro-Palestinian Posts

Thousands of Palestinian supporters have claimed that their posts expressing support for Palestinians affected the conflict in Israel and Gaza have been suppressed or removed from Facebook and Instagram. Meta, the parent company of these social media platforms, implemented temporary measures to reduce the visibility of extreme or graphic imagery related to the conflict. However, users are now alleging that even messages that do not violate company rules are being taken down.

Particularly, posts expressing solidarity with Palestinian civilians who have been displaced, injured, or killed in Israeli airstrikes have reportedly been removed. Some individuals have also reported that accounts calling for peaceful protests in the United States were suppressed. Users claim that Facebook and Instagram are presenting a sanitized version of the events occurring in Gaza.

Artificial intelligence engineer Aya Omar stated that Meta and Instagram were blocking Palestinian media accounts that she regularly reads, preventing her access to crucial information. Users have accused the platforms of actively blocking posts related to the factual history of Israel and Palestine under the guise of technical difficulties.

Meta has acknowledged that some posts may be temporarily suppressed or suspended as the company sifts through a large volume of content. It has attributed some cases of suppressed posts to technical bugs that affected the visibility of shared content. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone emphasized that these bugs were unrelated to the subject matter of the content.

In response to the alleged suppression, many Palestinian supporters have shifted to other platforms to share their messages while criticizing Meta’s content moderation. LinkedIn, primarily used for professional networking, has seen an increase in posts critical of Israel’s response to Hamas and expressing support for civilian victims in Gaza.

Despite the criticism, Meta has maintained that its policies aim to provide everyone with a voice while prioritizing user safety. The company admitted that mistakes may occur, especially during global crises, as they receive higher volumes of reported content.

