Ruthless Owners of Monkeys Exploit and Torture Animals for Social Media Fame

A recent study conducted the Asia for Animals’ Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC) has revealed the distressing trend of macaques being exploited and tortured their owners for social media content. These acts of animal cruelty are done in an attempt to garner attention, followers, and monetary gain through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The study examined 1,226 posts over a period of 18 months and found that 12% of videos featured macaques being physically abused. This included acts such as beating, burning alive, or amputating limbs, often resulting in the death of the animals. Furthermore, 13% of the videos showed deliberate psychological torture, subjecting the macaques to fear, distress, teasing, or deprivation of food.

Macaques are chosen for these videos due to their perceived close similarities to human babies. The report documents evidence ranging from seemingly innocent acts such as giving them bottles of milk to violent and graphic forms of torture. These acts include sexual abuse, dismemberment, and subjecting the animals to extreme conditions such as immersion in freezing cold or boiling hot water. The macaques are often seen screaming or trying to escape in popular bathing videos, where water and soap are poured onto their faces.

Many of these abusers profit from advertisements placed on their channels or accounts and some even solicit direct funds from viewers. They may disguise their actions as rescuing the animals and ask for donations, sharing links to donation pages. Fake rescue videos are particularly prevalent, showcasing macaques in fabricated scenarios, such as being trapped inside jars. Some of the abused macaque species are taken from the wild, further exacerbating their endangerment.

Although social media giants claim to have policies against animal cruelty content, the report suggests that the problem is escalating. As engagement with such content increases, it incentivizes the creation of more videos, perpetuating the suffering of these pet macaques and encouraging the procurement of additional animals.

To combat this issue, the UK government recently announced that cruelty towards animals will be included in the Online Safety Bill, holding social media platforms accountable for removing such content or facing significant fines. Animal protection organizations are also urging users to report these horrific videos to the platforms.

It is important to recognize that animal cruelty is not only a standalone issue but is also linked to child sexual abuse and violence. Research has shown that in families experiencing child abuse, animal cruelty is reported in 80% of cases. This highlights the urgent need for action to prevent the escalation of these acts.

The study does not identify specific countries where the abuse is most prevalent, as the content is accessible worldwide. Therefore, it is crucial for users to continue reporting these disturbing videos to the platforms in order to protect these innocent animals from further harm.

Sources:

– Asia for Animals’ Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC) Report

– Research on Animal Cruelty and Child Abuse