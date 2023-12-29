New Measures Taken to Combat Illegal Sale of Prescription Drugs

Recent reports have highlighted the concerning issue of illegal sale of prescription drugs at various locations. In a shocking revelation, a social media user claimed that azithromycin, a type of antibiotic, was being openly sold at a grocery store in Forest City, Johor. This raises serious concerns about the accessibility of prescription drugs without proper authorization.

Azithromycin is a prescription-only medication used to treat various infections, including chest infections, sinus infections, and sexually transmitted diseases. It is crucial to note that antibiotics, like azithromycin, should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional to prevent antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In response to these reports, the Health Ministry has taken immediate action. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has directed the Ministry’s Pharmacy Division to implement aggressive measures to address this issue promptly. It is essential to ensure that prescription drugs are not readily available without the necessary medical supervision.

This is not an isolated incident. The recent Interpol-coordinated Operation Pangea XVI revealed that unregistered medication, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products worth over RM400,000 were seized in Malaysia. The operation involved various authorities, such as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). Over 1,675 websites, social media accounts, and e-commerce platforms selling pharmaceutical products were found to have breached the law, with a significant 76% being e-commerce platforms.

Norhaliza A. Halim, the senior director of pharmacy services at the Health Ministry, expressed concern over the sale of controlled medicines without proper authorization. During the operation, 58 parcels containing unregistered pharmaceutical products were confiscated. Additionally, intensified checks were conducted at international entry points across the country.

The Health Ministry has also lodged complaints with the MCMC to restrict access to these websites and online platforms selling illegal pharmaceutical products and requested the removal of their content.

This concerted effort the Health Ministry and other relevant authorities aims to combat the illegal sale of prescription drugs in the country and protect public health. It is crucial for individuals to only obtain medication from authorized sources and seek professional medical advice when necessary.