The Influence of Social Media on Young Women’s Attitudes Towards Cosmetic Surgery

A recent study conducted the University of South Australia has shed light on the impact of social media on young women’s perception of their bodies and their likelihood of considering cosmetic surgery. The study, which involved 238 Australian women aged 18-29, found that those who frequently engaged with social media were more prone to self-judgment and had a higher inclination towards cosmetic procedures.

The research revealed that 16% of the participants had already undergone cosmetic surgery, while 54% expressed their willingness to consider it in the future. Only 31% stated that they would not pursue surgical cosmetic procedures. The popularity of cosmetic surgery has been steadily rising, with the number of procedures nearly doubling between 2010 and 2018 in Australia. Approximately 38% of the adult population, or seven million Australians, plan to undergo cosmetic surgery within the next decade.

Lauren Conboy, a PhD candidate and researcher at UniSA, emphasized the concerning influence of social media on young women’s body perceptions. She noted that unrealistic beauty standards promoted on social networking sites contribute to body dissatisfaction. The study investigated how self-compassion could affect this relationship and improve psychosocial well-being. Positive self-compassion involves accepting flaws neutrally, while negative self-compassion leads to self-criticism and an overestimation of flaws.

The study highlighted that over-identification with unattractive personal attributes was the most significant predictor of positive attitudes towards cosmetic surgery. Young women who continuously dwell on these negative thoughts are more likely to consider undergoing cosmetic procedures. Dr. John Mingoia, another researcher involved in the study, emphasized the need to counter harmful appearance-related content disseminated on social media platforms and provide support to young women.

It is crucial for clinicians to assess the psychological well-being of young women influenced social media’s portrayal of beauty before they undergo cosmetic surgery. Research indicates that even after undergoing a procedure, less than 40% of women are satisfied with their post-surgery bodies. Therefore, addressing underlying self-compassion concerns is essential to help young women attain contentment with their bodies.

