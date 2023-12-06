Order Issued to Limit Social Media Content in Budgam District

The District Magistrate of Budgam district in central Kashmir has issued an order instructing the public to refrain from posting any content on social media platforms that could be detrimental to the security of the state, disturb public order, or incite violence. The order, issued Akshay Labroo, DM Budgam, highlights the misuse of social media platforms certain individuals or groups who propagate incendiary messages and propaganda of terrorist and separatist outfits. These messages are intended to glorify terrorism, intimidate individuals or the general public, and spread disaffection and hatred.

Labroo’s order emphasizes that such acts are not only prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of law and order, but also aim to terrorize citizens and hinder public functionaries from carrying out their duties. To address this issue, a new provision under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir, making it a criminal offense to post content on social media that promotes disharmony or threatens anyone.

DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain stressed that the posting of messages or videos terrorists, separatists, or anti-national elements will be considered a crime under the new provision. This law will apply to any type of content, including messages, videos, and audio, that instigate communal disharmony and terrorize or threaten individuals. Swain reiterated that anyone found posting such content will be held accountable under the law.

The order issued the DM Budgam and the forthcoming provision under Section 144 CrPC reflect the government’s commitment to maintaining public tranquility and ensuring the security of the state. These measures aim to curb the spread of harmful and divisive content on social media platforms, promoting a peaceful and harmonious society in Budgam district.