UK Technology Secretary Demands Removal of Violent Content from Social Media Platforms

The UK Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, has called for a meeting with social media executives to address the issue of violent content related to the Hamas attack on Israel. Donelan expressed concern about the presence of such content on platforms like Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Donelan wants to ensure that any violent content “fuelled Hamas’ acts of terrorism” is swiftly removed from social media platforms. The European Union has also criticized Musk’s platform for its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict, citing the dissemination of fake news and the use of repurposed historical footage.

The coverage on X has come under scrutiny due to evidence of disinformation and intentionally misleading posts related to the war. Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner responsible for regulating social media companies, urged Musk to take action against the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation.

In response, Musk requested Breton to provide a list of the violations on X so that the public can verify them. However, research conducted Israeli disinformation analysis firm Cyabra has revealed that tens of thousands of fake accounts are spreading pro-Hamas content and gathering sensitive information about their targets. These fake accounts are particularly active on X and TikTok.

Media Matters, a US media watchdog, has criticized X’s handling of the crisis, stating that the platform has “failed spectacularly” in preventing the spread of false information. Verified accounts on X have been among the sources responsible for spreading inaccurate information.

The meeting summoned the UK Technology Secretary aims to address these concerns and take immediate action against violent content fueling the conflict. It reflects the broader challenges faced social media platforms in tackling disinformation during global crises.

Sources:

– EU criticises Elon Musk’s X platform over Israel-Hamas conflict coverage

– Research Israeli disinformation analysis firm Cyabra reveals fake accounts spreading pro-Hamas content

– Media Matters criticises X’s response to the crisis, highlighting the spread of false information