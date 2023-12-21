ShareChat Cuts Workforce 15% in Cost-Cutting Move

Social media giant ShareChat has recently taken the decision to reduce its workforce 15%, resulting in the layoff of approximately 200 employees. The move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve profitability within the next four to six quarters.

In a statement released on December 20, ShareChat stated that the restructuring was a strategic measure undertaken as part of its annual planning for the year 2024. The company emphasized its commitment to streamlining its cost base and aligning with its vision for sustainable growth. As a result, ShareChat has implemented a flatter organizational structure and prioritized key product initiatives.

This workforce reduction follows an earlier cost-cutting move earlier this year when ShareChat let go of around 600 employees. This included the departure of co-founders Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan from their executive roles. The series of layoffs signify the company’s determination to achieve financial stability and pave the way for future profitability.

ShareChat’s net losses have skyrocketed 72% from Rs 2,989 crore in FY22 to Rs 5,144 crore in FY23, primarily due to increasing server rents, financing costs, and foreign exchange losses. By implementing these cost-cutting measures, the company aims to address these financial concerns and drive its business toward profitability.

As ShareChat continues to work towards its goal of achieving profitability, it is important to note that this is a developing story and more updates are expected in the future.