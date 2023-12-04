Online Hate: The Pursuit of Social Approval

The internet has become a breeding ground for toxicity, with trolls relishing in spreading hate and negativity. A recent study conducted Cornell University has shed light on the motivations behind online hate and the alarming patterns it follows. Contrary to popular belief, the study reveals that online hate is primarily fueled the pursuit of social approval rather than a deliberate intent to cause emotional harm.

Researchers Julie Jiang, Luca Luceri, and Emilio Ferrara delved into the world of online hate, analyzing posts on X (formerly Twitter) to understand the consequences of receiving approval for hurtful messages. Astonishingly, they found that when a toxic tweet accumulated a significant number of “likes,” the author was more likely to escalate their hatred and publish even more inflammatory content.

The study reveals the unsettling truth that online hate thrives on the need for validation and acceptance from like-minded individuals. Social media users are driven to write hateful messages in order to impress their peers and gain social approval. It is an alarming revelation that even white supremacists and neo-Nazis resort to using codes and symbols understood only their own group, further emphasizing their desperate endeavor for parasocial approval within their echo chambers.

Moreover, the research highlights the impact of heavy usage of social media platforms on users’ behavior. As individuals engage with one another more frequently, their online posts become increasingly knee-jerk and thoughtless. The incessant pursuit of likes, shares, and comments desensitizes them to the positive feedback, causing a loss of accuracy and clarity in favor of instant gratification.

The consequences of online hate are not confined to the virtual world. Hate crimes in the United States have shown a notable increase, paralleling the rise of hate speech on the internet. To combat this alarming trend, experts advocate for a deeper understanding of the psychology behind hate speech. By comprehending the motivations behind online hate, law enforcement agencies can better monitor and counteract its spread, preventing it from transitioning from online spaces to the streets.

