Newly Appointed Priest Overcomes Online Abuse to Promote Inclusivity in the Church

A recently appointed priest has faced online abuse but has used the experience to champion inclusivity within the church. Reverend Wendy Dalrymple, the head of worship at Canterbury Cathedral, has been the target of vile trolling due to her visible tattoos. Critics have accused her of “pride and vanity” and questioned the suitability of a woman as a priest.

Rather than let the abuse deter her, Reverend Dalrymple responded with humor, questioning her detractors about their day. Her response garnered significant support, with messages pouring in from people who experienced similar prejudices in churches. Reverend Dalrymple believes that her tattoos, which depict flowers, animals, women’s sexual organs, and religious symbolism, tell the story of Christianity. They are a form of expression that helps break down the perception that not everyone is welcome in a church.

In an interview at Canterbury Cathedral, Reverend Dalrymple explained the meaning behind her tattoos. She pointed out a large feather on her right forearm, symbolizing refuge and safety, referencing Psalms 91. Another tattoo on her arm pays homage to Mary, the mother of Jesus. The design incorporates Christian iconography such as a white lily for Mary, a red symbol for Jesus, and a dove representing the Holy Spirit. Additionally, the dove perches on a fallopian tube, symbolizing the role of Mary in the incarnation of Jesus.

Despite the initial negativity she faced, Reverend Dalrymple has used the incident as an opportunity to raise awareness of inclusivity within the church. She wants everyone to know that all are welcome, regardless of social class, ethnicity, or abilities. Her experience has sparked conversations and encouraged people who hold reservations about attending church to reconsider their beliefs. Reverend Dalrymple’s story serves as a reminder that despite the challenges faced, individuals can transform adversity into an opportunity for positive change.

