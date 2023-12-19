2024 Predictions: The Changing Landscape of Entertainment

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, the MIDiA team has harnessed their collective brainpower to formulate their end-of-year predictions. These predictions not only consider industry-specific trends but also factor in the wider cross-industry movements that will shape the coming years. With an impressive track record of 88% success in their previous predictions, MIDiA’s insights offer an enlightening glimpse into the future of the entertainment landscape.

One of the most significant predictions is the changing behavior of algorithms. In the past, algorithms on large-scale platforms guided users towards content within their preferred niches. However, this is shifting, as algorithms increasingly prioritize platform monetization over user satisfaction. Users are beginning to feel unheard and abandoned the algorithms that once tailored their experience. This trend will intensify among the world’s largest consumer platforms in 2024, resulting in a wave of user dissatisfaction and creating opportunities for new platforms that prioritize user needs.

Another noteworthy prediction is the rise of consumer creators. In the coming decade, the proliferation of consumer-focused creator tools on major social platforms will empower users to become creators themselves. Creation itself will transform into entertainment, intensifying competition for consumers’ attention.

Parallel to these changes is the emergence of the threataverse. As social platforms become toxic environments with intolerance, divisiveness, and hate speech, users no longer feel safe expressing their opinions. The threataverse is characterized bullying, fake information, and aggressive counter-commentary. In response, the future will witness the rise of gated communities, where like-minded individuals can engage in conversation without fear of abuse or attack. These gated communities will foster stronger connections between artists and their fans, as creators can converse without the negative discourse that plagues open fan spaces.

Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to reshape the entertainment landscape. While disputes over the rights framework persist, AI technology will advance in sophistication and adoption. Its impact will be felt in the consumerization of creation, as well as its integration into creative workflows across various entertainment forms. From generating code for games to creating soundtracks for influencer videos, AI will become an invaluable tool for creators.

To delve deeper into their predictions, MIDiA invites industry professionals to their free-to-attend webinar, “The Algorithm Is Not Listening,” on January 11, 2024. The full report, featuring 32 predictions across music, games, video, social, audio, and media and marketing, is also available for those seeking comprehensive insights into the future of the entertainment industry.