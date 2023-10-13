Marketing Brew: The Latest Buzz in Marketing News

Marketing Brew is a trusted source for marketing professionals, providing them with the latest updates on brand strategy, social media trends, and ad tech innovations. Through their weekday newsletter, virtual events, marketing conferences, and digital guides, Marketing Brew keeps marketers informed, inspired, and engaged.

One of the recent topics generating buzz is Meta’s new AI chatbots, which feature celebrity likenesses to give each character a persona. While this may sound like a fascinating concept, it has also raised concerns about data privacy and the eerie resemblance to an episode of the popular TV series, Black Mirror. Meta reportedly paid millions to celebrities like Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and MrBeast to use their images. However, the general sentiment among the public is one of unease.

In the world of influencers, actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez has struck a brand deal for his character T.J. Mack with skincare brand, The Ordinary. With the success of Mack’s viral song, “Sitting,” Alvarez is now leveraging his popularity selling merchandise. His rising profile has also earned him coverage in esteemed publications such as Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Vulture.

On the other hand, influencer Matilda Djerf is facing a backlash. Known for her minimalist fashion sense and curtain bangs, Djerf gained popularity on platforms like Pinterest and Instagram. Building on her success, she launched her own brand, Djerf Avenue. However, micro-influencers have accused Djerf of reporting posts that feature items similar to those sold Djerf Avenue as copyright infringement. This has led to criticism, as Djerf’s own clothing line appears to draw inspiration from other brands she showcased before starting her venture.

In a rather peculiar case of brand integration, Eos, a skincare company, has created what could be considered the longest brand integration in history. While the show in question is relatively unknown, Eos certainly made its mark through this partnership.

