New Trends and Rumors in the Marketing World

Marketing Brew, a trusted source for marketing professionals, continues to bring the latest news on brand strategies, social media trends, and ad tech developments. In this week’s newsletter, we delve into intriguing discussions and emerging rumors that are making waves across various marketing platforms.

1. TikTok Finds Inspiration in Fan-Made Content

TikTok, the viral video app, faced allegations of borrowing ideas from a popular creator without giving proper credit. Eos, a well-known brand, faced scrutiny for sharing a campaign that bore a resemblance to a suggestion made TikTok user @GirlBossTown. While eos claims the similarity is purely coincidental, many in the comments section demanded acknowledgment or compensation for the original concept.

2. Dieux Skincare Gains Popularity on TikTok

Dieux, a skincare brand, has recently experienced a surge in popularity on TikTok’s For You Page (FYP). Writer Rachel Karten highlighted the brand’s success on the TikTok Shop, attributing it to the immense love it has received in user-generated content. Dieux’s presence on the app has resulted in a substantial increase in views and engagement.

3. The Ugly Christmas Sweater: A Victim of Capitalism?

Discussions around the demise of the once “authentic” and novelty-driven ugly Christmas sweater have emerged. Once a genuine expression of holiday cheer, the sweater has become an intentional product created brands to capitalize on its popularity. This evolution has sparked debates over the dilution of its original charm and authenticity.

4. Adele’s Beauty Brand and the Celebrity Curse

As rumors circulate about the potential decline of Adele’s beauty brand, fans and critics alike question a supposed “celebrity curse” that affects celebrity-founded beauty ventures. Following the trend of celebrities entering the beauty industry, skeptics indicate that we may have to wait quite some time for a follow-up to Adele’s recent album, 30, if the curse holds any truth.

5. Unique Job Opportunity: Become the Face of Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer, the iconic brand known for its famous hot dog-shaped vehicle, is currently seeking a spokesperson. If you’ve dreamt of representing a mobile sausage, this could be your chance. Join the ranks of those who have embraced this unconventional and quirky marketing role.

