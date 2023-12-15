Zara Faces Boycott After Controversial Advertising Campaign

In a recent turn of events, fashion brand Zara is facing backlash and calls for a boycott following its latest advertising campaign. The campaign, which featured images of mannequins with missing limbs and wrapped in plastic bags, drew criticism for its perceived similarities to the situation in Gaza. Many social media users called out the brand for insensitivity and exploitation.

Zara has since pulled the campaign and issued a statement on Instagram, referring to the whole situation as a “misunderstanding.” However, the damage had already been done, and the controversy continues to circulate online.

Restaurants Seize the Opportunity in Celebrity Rumors

When rumors circulated that football player Travis Kelce was making plans for Taylor Swift’s birthday, fast-food chains KFC and Chili’s took advantage of the news cycle to throw their names into the ring. Even politicians and government accounts joined in, promoting local venues like Portillo’s, Margaritaville, and Cups. It seems that whenever there’s a buzz about a celebrity, brands are quick to associate themselves with the excitement.

Chipotle Turns a TikTok Trend into Marketing Gold

An innocent TikTok about taking extra napkins from Chipotle has turned into a stroke of marketing genius for the restaurant. Instead of discouraging people from stocking up on napkins, Chipotle released a $30 napkin dispenser for car visors. The product quickly sold out and gained a lot of attention online. It remains to be seen if Chipotle will restock the item, but there is no doubt that the brand has successfully capitalized on a simple trend.

Doritos Takes Flavors to a Whole New Level

In a bizarre move, Doritos has unveiled a new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, leaving many people scratching their heads. The internet’s reaction has been mixed, with some finding it intriguing and others feeling disgusted the idea. It’s safe to say that a nacho cheese-flavored alcoholic beverage is not for everyone.

Instagram Steps Into the Podcasting Arena

In a surprising move, Instagram has entered the podcasting space with its new show, “Close Friends Only,” hosted Doja Cat and Ice Spice. This expansion of Instagram’s offerings reflects the growing popularity of podcasts and the need for platforms to diversify their content. It will be interesting to see if other social media platforms follow suit, offering new forms of media to keep their users engaged.