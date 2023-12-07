Youth on TikTok Take a Stand Against E-Cigarettes, Highlighting Human Rights Concerns

Summary: A surge of young adults on TikTok are renouncing e-cigarettes and vaping, not due to health concerns, but to shed light on the alarming human rights issues surrounding the production of the lithium-ion batteries found in these devices. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), the largest global supplier of cobalt, a vital component of these batteries, has long been tormented armed conflict and forced displacement. The recent escalation of violence has resulted in a staggering 6.9 million people being displaced from their homes, according to UN data. As news of this unrest spreads through social media, users are increasingly questioning the role played international corporations and consumers in the suffering faced the people of DR Congo.

Quitting vaping to exert pressure on the companies involved in mining cobalt has become a growing movement among young adults on TikTok. The platform has provided them with a space to raise awareness and urge others to take part in boycotting these products. While health hazards associated with e-cigarettes have been widely discussed, this emerging narrative seeks to emphasize an often overlooked consequence: the exploitation of vulnerable communities in DR Congo.

In September, a damning report Amnesty International revealed that multinational companies mining for copper and cobalt in DR Congo have resorted to forceful eviction of entire communities. This report further amplifies concerns about the complicity of these companies in fueling the conflict and perpetuating human rights violations.

By aligning their actions with the cause of justice, young TikTok users are aiming to catalyze change in the world of consumer technology. Their collective determination to refuse e-cigarettes serves as a potent form of protest against companies that profit from the suffering of vulnerable communities. Through their social media activism, these young adults are triggering conversations about the ethical responsibilities of corporations and the need for consumers to make informed choices that prioritize human rights over the convenience of technologically advanced gadgets.