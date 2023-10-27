Lubbock Drivers Beware: Protecting Your Vehicle from the Latest Social Media Craze

Lubbock, Texas – Over the past few months, an alarming social media trend has taken the city storm, resulting in an alarming number of car thefts. This viral challenge, which gained significant traction earlier this year, has already left millions of drivers devastated after falling victim to the crime. Recognizing the severity of this issue, we reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for guidance on how to safeguard your vehicle from this growing threat.

According to Lieutenant Brady Cross from the Lubbock Police Department, thieves have capitalized on the rising popularity of this trend, resulting in an increase in car thefts, particularly targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The criminals exploit a simple yet effective technique using a USB drive. By utilizing the USB drive’s opening, they can easily tamper with the ignition and successfully start the stolen car.

Although these thefts have slightly decreased since the inception of the challenge and the police have apprehended few culprits, owners must remain vigilant and take precautions. Lieutenant Cross advises parking the vehicle in a secure garage or gated area whenever possible. If such options are unavailable, parking in well-lit areas equipped with video surveillance can serve as a deterrent.

Furthermore, investing in a quality steering wheel lock that requires a unique key or installing a tracking device can add an extra layer of protection. These recommendations are not only supported the police but also encouraged Hyundai and Kia as they offer a complimentary anti-theft software upgrade for their vehicles.

While locking your doors is essential, Lieutenant Cross emphasizes the importance of knowing your VIN number and license plate information. This crucial information aids law enforcement agencies in promptly entering the vehicle as stolen and facilitates its recovery.

In the unfortunate event that your car is stolen, it is vital to report the incident to the Lubbock Police Department immediately. If you witness a theft in progress, dial 911, or if you discover your vehicle missing, contact the non-emergency line at 806-775-2865 or file a report via the department’s online platform.

As the community comes together to combat this unsettling trend, educating oneself on preventive measures is key. By taking the necessary precautions to safeguard your vehicle, you can help deter criminals and protect your valuable possession.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the USB drive car theft trend?

The USB drive car theft trend is a social media challenge that has gained popularity recently. Criminals exploit a USB drive’s opening and use it to tamper with a vehicle’s ignition, facilitating the theft.

2. Which car brands are being targeted?

The trend primarily targets Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

3. How can I protect my vehicle from theft?

To protect your vehicle, consider parking in a secure garage or gated area. If unavailable, opt for well-lit parking areas with video surveillance. Additionally, investing in a steering wheel lock or a tracking device can provide added security.

4. What should I do if my car is stolen?

If your car is stolen, immediately report the incident to the local police department. If you witness the theft, call 911. If you discover your vehicle missing, contact the non-emergency line provided the police or file a report online.

5. How can knowing my VIN number and license plate help?

Having this information readily available assists law enforcement agencies in entering the stolen vehicle into their database, increasing the chances of recovery.