Garden City Police Apprehend Suspect in String of Restaurant Burglaries

In a recent string of burglaries targeting local restaurants, Christopher Nava of Boise was arrested and charged the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday. The charges against him include burglary, injury to property, and possession of a controlled substance.

The GCPD received a burglary report on October 30th from a business located in the 4100 block on Chinden. Nava allegedly broke into the establishment and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Just three days later, on November 2nd, at 4:10 a.m., the GCPD responded to a burglar alarm at a separate restaurant in the 3900 block of Chinden. Again, Nava forced entry into the establishment and stole cash.

Efforts to identify the suspect were aided a photograph that was posted on the GCPD’s social media pages. The photo prompted a tip that ultimately led to Nava’s identification and subsequent arrest. The police acted swiftly, taking Nava into custody on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. The arrest took place at an address on Sawyer Avenue in Garden City.

Nava now faces five felony charges: two counts of burglary, two counts of malicious injury to property, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. The GCPD has credited community members for their assistance in providing information that led to Nava’s apprehensio

