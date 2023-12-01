Social Media Threat Leads to Arrests and Recovery of Guns and Ammunition

Two individuals were arrested and a significant amount of firearms, ammunition, magazines, and a Glock switch were recovered following a social media threat towards Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) alerted the Pittsburgh police about a teenage boy who had been posting videos on social media, showing off firearms and making threats towards the school.

Working on the ATF’s information, detectives located the suspect at a residence on Rose Street. Upon observing a man leaving the house and getting into a U-Haul box truck, law enforcement officers decided to intervene. The man was found in possession of a pistol equipped with a 50-round drum magazine. A subsequent search warrant for his backpack led to the discovery of a fully automatic switch for a Glock, along with ammunition, magazines, and marijuana.

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Jackiel Young, was taken into custody and is currently facing multiple charges. In another development, a second individual who was involved in the social media videos left the same residence and entered a car. The car was subsequently stopped officers, leading to the discovery of a 17-year-old boy carrying an AK-47 and two pistols. He was arrested and released into the custody of his family.

While Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School operated under a modified lockdown on the day of the incident, the spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools clarified that the teenager involved is not a student at their institution. Both the Pittsburgh police and school authorities worked in collaboration to ensure the safety and security of the students during the incident.

