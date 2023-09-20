Police Investigating Instagram Threat Made Towards Hopewell High School

The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a threat that was made towards Hopewell High School on Instagram. Despite the incident, the school day will go on as scheduled, but with additional precautions to ensure the safety of students.

Hopewell City Public Schools has announced that the school day will proceed with an abundance of law enforcement support. The school will also operate on a Secure status and have implemented other behind-the-scenes measures to minimize risk. The division spokesperson reassured parents and students that every effort is being made to maintain a safe learning environment.

While officials believe the primary motive behind the Instagram post was to instill fear, the school will still excuse student absences if parents deem it necessary due to concerns about the threat. The division acknowledges the concerns that some parents and students may have, but they also emphasize the importance of not allowing fear to disrupt the commitment they have to their students.

As a result of the threat, the planned college fair will be rescheduled for a later date to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees.

This incident highlights the growing concern of threats made through social media platforms. Law enforcement agencies and school administrations are taking such threats very seriously and are working together to apprehend those responsible.

Sources: Hopewell City Public Schools, Hopewell Police Department