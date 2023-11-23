New Car Theft Trend Highlights Vulnerabilities in Kia and Hyundai Vehicles

Law enforcement agencies across the nation, including Kanawha County deputies, are grappling with a sharp increase in car thefts following the emergence of a troubling social media trend. Intriguingly, this trend involves the use of just a household screwdriver and a USB charging cable to gain access to specific Kia and Hyundai models.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a resurgence in thefts and attempted thefts of Kia vehicles. The modus operandi employed the thieves is relatively straightforward. Taking advantage of the fact that many car owners tend to forget to lock their vehicles, the thieves exploit the prevalence of smartphones and the easy availability of USB charging cables.

The affected vehicles primarily consist of various models of Kia and Hyundai manufactured between the years 2011 and 2022. What makes them vulnerable targets is their turn-key ignition system, exacerbating the risk for owners.

In light of this emerging trend, law enforcement authorities strongly recommend that owners reach out to their dealerships to inquire about any manufacturer recalls or security updates that can help mitigate the risk of such thefts. Additionally, it is essential for vehicle owners to remember the importance of always locking their cars and to refrain from leaving valuable items in plain sight.

While law enforcement agencies are actively tackling this issue, it is crucial for car owners to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their vehicles. By staying informed and taking appropriate precautions, we can collectively reduce the prevalence of car thefts and protect our valuable possessions.

FAQ:

Q: Which car models are most susceptible to this new car theft trend?

A: Various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between the years 2011 and 2022, are most vulnerable.

Q: What items do thieves use to gain access to these vehicles?

A: Thieves employ a household screwdriver and a USB charging cable to gain entry.

Q: How can car owners protect their vehicles from theft?

A: Car owners are encouraged to lock their vehicles at all times and ensure no valuables are left visible. They should also contact their dealerships to check for manufacturer recalls or security updates that can help prevent this type of theft.