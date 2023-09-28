Social Media Platforms Adapt to Diverse Monetization Strategies

With increasing competition and a slowing ad market, social media platforms like Twitter and Meta are under pressure to explore new avenues for revenue generation. Diversification and innovation in monetization strategies are key challenges faced established platforms.

Twitter, for example, has introduced revenue-driven innovations to retain influential users. The company launched an initiative to share a portion of ad revenue generated from user replies with content creators, creating a stronger bond between the platform and its users.

On the other hand, newer social media platforms like Threads have struggled to cultivate a distinct platform culture, leading to difficulty in retaining users. However, the competition for advertising interest extends beyond new entrants, with social media channels increasingly vying for advertisers’ attention.

Elon Musk’s vision for Meta includes the creation of a super-app, similar to Tencent’s WeChat. Super-apps offer multiple digital services within a single platform, providing opportunities for mobile marketing and increased user engagement. Musk’s previous experience with PayPal gives him an advantage in integrating and optimizing payment systems within the super-app architecture.

Regulatory pressures pose a significant obstacle for super-apps, as regulators are concerned about their monopolistic nature. Social media platforms must navigate implementation complexities, regulatory considerations, and user acceptance while contending with users’ loyalty to current platforms.

The future of social media lies in adaptation to new challenges and opportunities. The expansion of eCommerce and mCommerce allows brands to connect directly with consumers through social media platforms. Livestreaming and “social shopping” have emerged as popular marketing strategies, driven influencers delivering authentic content.

Additionally, the mobile gaming industry provides a solution to the ad market slowdown. In-app gaming improves user engagement and creates vibrant communities, boosting the effectiveness of app install ads.

In conclusion, social media platforms must adapt to the evolving landscape exploring diverse monetization strategies. The challenges are high, but the potential for revenue generation and user engagement is also significant.

Definitions:

– Monetization: The process of generating revenue from a product or service.

– Super-app: A mobile application that offers multiple digital services, such as messaging, payment, and shopping, within a single platform.

– mCommerce: Mobile commerce, the buying and selling of goods and services through mobile devices.

– Influencers: Individuals who have a significant following on social media and can influence their audience’s purchasing decisions.

Sources:

– Greg Castro, principal manager of marketing Mobvista