Social Media Scrutiny and Its Impact on Performing Artists

Last night, Jordan Fisher wowed audiences with his debut performance as Orpheus in the hit Broadway musical, Hadestown. However, his moment in the spotlight was quickly overshadowed the widespread circulation of illicitly recorded clips of his performance on social media platforms. While thousands of viewers praised his talent, a few negative comments managed to filter through the noise.

The phenomenon of live performances being shared and critiqued on social media is becoming increasingly common. In fact, many shows now rely on their fandoms as an integral part of their marketing and content strategies. However, like moths drawn to a flame, this excitement also attracts its fair share of naysayers and critics.

Hannah Lowther, a recent addition to the West End production of Six, shared her thoughts on this experience on her social media accounts. As someone with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, she expressed her concern about unauthorized recordings and the potential scrutiny from millions of online viewers. The pressure of performing for a small live audience suddenly becomes amplified when faced with a much larger virtual audience.

Lowther’s sentiments are echoed other performers who have experienced the same pressure. Some have even gone as far as to disconnect from social media entirely to avoid exposure to comments and reactions. However, this presents a challenge as these platforms are also vital for building a following and increasing awareness.

The enthusiasm for theater is exciting, but it comes with a downside. Performers like Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evelyn Hoskins have also spoken out about the fear and difficulty of having their every move archived and scrutinized online. The impact of social media on artists’ well-being cannot be underestimated.

While social media plays a crucial role in bringing new fans into the theater world, the anonymity of online comments can have a detrimental effect on the mental health of performers. The pressure to deliver flawless performances while knowing that every mistake could be immortalized online is a heavy burden to bear.

In conclusion, the age of social media has brought both opportunities and challenges for performing artists. The excitement and support from fans are heartwarming, but the constant scrutiny and fear of negative comments can take a toll on their well-being. As audiences, it’s essential for us to be mindful of the impact our words can have on those who strive to entertain us night after night.

