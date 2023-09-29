Canada’s New Regulations Require Online Services to Register with Regulatory Authority

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has announced new regulations that require all online services with audio or video content to register with the federal broadcast and telecom regulator November 28th. This includes social media platforms, streaming services, subscription television services, radio stations that live-stream online, and podcast services. However, video game and audiobook services are exempt from the requirement, as well as platforms with less than $10 million in annual broadcasting revenues in Canada.

The decision is in accordance with the Online Streaming Act, passed as Bill C-11, which aims to ensure that streamers like Netflix contribute to the Canadian content system. The Act faced controversy for potentially placing user-generated content under the regulatory authority of the CRTC. However, the Liberal government stated that it would direct the CRTC not to regulate content created social media users and content that is exclusively available on social media platforms.

It is important to note that the registration requirement applies to the online services themselves and not to individual social media users. The CRTC has clarified that social media users are not required to register with the regulator.

These regulations mark a significant step in the CRTC’s efforts to adapt to the evolving landscape of online media and ensure that Canadian content is supported and promoted. By requiring online services to register, the CRTC can oversee and enforce compliance with regulations, benefiting both consumers and the Canadian media industry.

