Suspicious Activity Detected on TipRanks Account

An alert has been issued regarding suspicious activity detected on your TipRanks account. This activity is in violation of our Terms of Use and may include any of the following actions:

Exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period

Using automated programs such as bots, crawlers, or scraping tools

If such activity is detected, your account will be automatically deactivated. However, in most cases, the account will be reactivated within 24 hours. If your account remains disabled after this period, please reach out to us for further assistance in reactivating your account.

It is important to actively monitor your TipRanks account and ensure that you are using it in compliance with our Terms of Use. Suspicious activity not only violates our policies but can also compromise the security and integrity of the platform.

If you believe that your account has been wrongfully disabled or you have any concerns about the suspicious activity detection, please don’t hesitate to contact our support team. They will work with you to investigate the issue and resolve any potential problems.

To avoid future account deactivations and uphold the integrity of the TipRanks community, we recommend following these best practices:

Regularly review and adhere to the Terms of Use of the platform

Limit your page views to a reasonable number within a 24-hour period

Avoid using automated programs or tools that may violate our policies

Report any suspicious activity or concerns promptly to our support team

By proactively safeguarding your account and abiding our guidelines, you can help maintain a secure and trustworthy environment for all TipRanks users.

—

Definitions:

– Suspicious activity: Behavior or actions that raise concerns regarding potential violations or misuse of a platform’s terms and policies.

– Terms of Use: A set of rules and guidelines that users must agree to before accessing and utilizing a service or platform.

– Bots: Automated programs or scripts that perform tasks and actions independently, often mimicking human behavior.

– Crawlers: Software programs that navigate the internet systematically browsing websites and collecting information.

– Scraping tools: Programs or techniques used to extract data from websites, often without permission.

Source: No specific source provided.