New Heights for Rugby World Cup: A Digital Breakthrough

The Rugby World Cup 2023 in France was not only a thrilling tournament on the field, but it also marked a significant milestone in digital and online engagement. With advancements in technology and data analytics, fans were able to gain unprecedented insight into the game, resulting in a deeper appreciation for the sport. Olytico, a leading social media monitoring and analytics company, delved into the numbers, shedding light on the most popular player and team throughout the tournament.

Most Popular Player

French skipper Antoine Dupont started the tournament on a high note, becoming the most mentioned player early on. However, Springboks fly-half Manie Libbok quickly caught up after his impressive no-look cross-kick against Scotland. As the competition progressed, Dupont maintained his lead as the most talked-about player. Even when faced with a facial injury, speculation surrounding his return only fueled the conversation. Yet, it was Springboks captain Siya Kolisi who stole the spotlight in the final, garnering an incredible 150,000 mentions on his own.

Most Popular Team

Unsurprisingly, the Springboks dominated the digital landscape, generating nearly 1.2 million mentions. As the defending champions, they were constantly at the center of attention, whether receiving praise or facing criticism. Hosts France closely followed in second place, being a team with high expectations to perform well. New Zealand, the tournament finalists, quietly navigated the pool stage before making a powerful surge in the knockout rounds. England, exceeding expectations, earned the fourth spot as they narrowly missed out on the final.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 demonstrated the immense impact of digital engagement in elevating the tournament experience. With over 8 million mentions on social media, fans were able to actively participate in the conversation and share their passion for the game. As technology continues to advance, we can expect even greater innovation and insight in future rugby events.

