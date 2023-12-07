More women leveraging social media to empower their businesses and personal brands

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, women are increasingly harnessing the power of social media to not only grow their businesses but also establish their own personal brands. According to Maxine Benson, the co-founder of the esteemed everywoman awards, this trend has become more noticeable in recent years.

Recognizing this shift, the everywoman awards introduced a new category, Social Star, to honor women who have effectively utilized social media to propel their ventures forward. This year, the award was bestowed upon Yanika Cordina, founder and director of Cordina Hair, a Poole-based company specializing in curling tools for fine hair types.

Cordina’s journey to success is an inspiring tale. Drawing from her experiences of working night shifts at a factory in Malta during her late teens, she applied her manufacturing expertise to launch Cordina Hair in 2018. Today, she holds multiple patents for her innovative hair-curling devices.

What sets Cordina apart is her unconventional approach to marketing. Despite lacking a formal marketing background, she has managed to captivate a massive audience through her TikTok videos, which have garnered an impressive 95 million views. By showcasing her products in a creative and engaging manner, Cordina has masterfully cultivated a loyal following on the platform.

This success story highlights the growing power of social media as a valuable tool for female entrepreneurs looking to establish their brands and expand their businesses. With the right strategies and creativity, women are finding that they can effectively promote their products and services while simultaneously building a personal brand that resonates with their target audience.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, to recognize the immense opportunity that social media holds. With perseverance, innovation, and a dedication to leveraging these platforms, women can not only thrive in the business world but also inspire others with their remarkable achievements.