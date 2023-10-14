Australian Social Media Personalities Express Devastation Over Indigenous Voice to Parliament Failure

Following the defeat of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in Australia, social media personalities who supported the Voice shared their disappointment and devastation. Australians went to the polling stations to vote on whether to include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution, but the campaign ultimately failed.

Brooke Blurton, a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman and influencer, expressed her devastation on Instagram, stating that despite the loss, they will rise and continue fighting for the rights of First Nations people. Melissa Leong, an Australian food critic and judge on Masterchef Australia, acknowledged that the result was not what they had hoped for but emphasized the importance of pushing the needle forward and continuing their efforts.

Osher Gunberg, an Australian TV personality, reshared a post Indigenous Australian rapper Senator Briggs, highlighting the significance of the outcome and the need to remember those who stood up and took action. Thelma Plum, an Aboriginal Australian singer, shared a selfie while holding back tears and expressed her sadness and apology to every Blak person.

Celeste Barber, an Aussie comedian, shared her devastation on Instagram, expressing deep shame and issuing an apology. Lauren Dubois, a former political journalist and Wiradjuri woman, conveyed her heartbreak over the result, noting that Australia had voted no to First Nations people. Nakkiah Lui, an Aboriginal woman and actor, was also devastated the outcome.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accepted responsibility for the result during a press conference but remained optimistic, emphasizing that this was not the end of their efforts to bring people together and work towards a better future.

These social media personalities have amplified the voices of Indigenous Australians and their disappointment highlights the ongoing struggle to achieve meaningful recognition and representation for First Nations people in Australia.

Definitions:

– Indigenous Voice to Parliament: A proposed constitutional reform in Australia that seeks to establish an advisory body to give Indigenous Australians a voice in the decisions that affect them.

– First Nations people: Refers to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the original inhabitants of the Australian continent.

