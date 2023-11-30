The Life of a Fraudster: Juggling Two Wives, Nine Children, and Six Girlfriends

Lucknow: Ajeet Maurya, a man leading a double life, was recently arrested the Sarojininagar police for his involvement in multiple criminal activities. What shocked investigators the most was not just his criminal record but his complicated personal life, involving two wives, nine children, and six girlfriends.

Ajeet, a class VI dropout, turned to a life of crime to support his extensive network of dependents. His fraudulent activities included running fake schemes, circulating counterfeit currency, and scamming people with insurance plans. Despite his lack of education, Ajeet gained notoriety due to his social media presence, where he showcased his extravagant lifestyle and reel videos.

Mumbai served as a turning point in Ajeet’s life. After losing his job as a false ceiling contractor, he returned to his village in Gonda and struggled to find lucrative employment. Faced with financial difficulties, he resorted to criminal activities. His first brush with the law occurred in 2016 when he was charged with theft and trespassing.

It was in 2019 that Ajeet met and married Sushila, adding to his already complicated family dynamic. With Sangeeta, his first wife, he had seven children, while Sushila gave birth to two more. Ajeet managed to maintain an opulent lifestyle for both wives, distributing his ill-gotten gains equally between them.

His call records revealed that Ajeet also maintained relationships with six girlfriends, whom he would take on extravagant trips. His carefully curated online persona played a significant role in luring these women into his web of lies.

