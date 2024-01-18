Entrepreneur Expanding Munchie Box Empire with New Restaurants

Simon Hannigan, also known as “Dad the dish,” has made a name for himself promoting small businesses and introducing munchie boxes to their menus during the pandemic. Since gaining a large following on TikTok and Instagram, Hannigan has become a social media sensation. Now, he is taking his business to the next level opening his own takeaway and restaurant chain called Munch Box.

While the official opening date for the first Munch Box location, just outside of Bolton town centre, is yet to be announced, Hannigan already has big plans for expansion. He is set to open another site in Preston in a few weeks and has plans for locations in Burnley, Blackburn, Chorley, Salford, and Southport later this year. His ambitious goal is to have as many as 30 Munch Box locations the end of 2024.

Hannigan, known for his innovative and unique food creations, wants to ensure that Munch Box offers something different from other establishments. He aims to provide a variety of options, including burgers, loaded fries, chicken, grilled sandwiches, and more, all conveniently packaged in a box with original flavors and recipes. The food at each Munch Box location will be freshly made, including homemade garlic mayonnaise.

For Hannigan, this venture is a personal triumph. After detaching his bicep and being forced to stop his filming work with ITV and Channel 4, he decided to turn his culinary passion into a business. “Everyone kept saying they wanted to try my food, and while I was unable to work, I just went for it,” he said. The success of his first takeaway in Blackpool, which opened in July last year, proved that he was onto something.

Living in Bolton for a while, Hannigan has a special connection to the area and is grateful for the opportunity to bring his business there. He believes that anyone can achieve their goals, regardless of their background or experience. As he expands his Munch Box empire, he not only creates employment opportunities for local people but also provides them with careers in management positions.

If you’re interested in working at the Bolton takeaway and restaurant, you can email Simon at [email protected]. And if you have a story or something you’d like to highlight in the community, feel free to reach out to Jasmine Jackson at [email protected] or on Twitter @JournoJasmine.