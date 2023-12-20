Young YouTuber and Royal Journalist Raises Awareness about High Prices of Allergen-Free Food

Awareness and activism often go hand in hand, with individuals using their platforms to shed light on important issues. 18-year-old YouTuber and Royal journalist, Lydia Alty, has become an advocate for both Anti-Bullying and Allergies and Intolerances awareness. However, her recent diagnosis of Coeliac Disease has prompted her to take a stand against the high prices of allergen-free food.

Having successfully run an Anti-Bullying Campaign called the “Kindness Campaign” for over three years, Lydia is no stranger to using her voice for social good. In addition to her activist endeavors, she runs a popular YouTube channel called “Royal Reporter Lydia,” which primarily focuses on the British Royal Family.

Lydia, hailing from Buckinghamshire, has been an active supporter of Coeliac UK, a charity promoting education and awareness for individuals living with Coeliac Disease. However, she recently expressed her concerns to the government regarding the soaring prices of gluten-free, milk-free, nut-free, and egg-free products.

With determination to show support and empathy for others, Lydia shared her personal journey with Coeliac Disease and the challenges of budgeting for specialty food items. She voiced her disappointment in supermarkets profiting from the misery of those with autoimmune conditions and allergies, emphasizing that individuals do not choose to have these illnesses.

In September 2023, Lydia launched the campaign “Free From Friendly” with an associated petition to lower the cost of allergen-free food and increase variety in restaurants and supermarkets. She highlighted the importance of affordable options for individuals with Coeliac Disease, aiming for a more inclusive and diverse diet.

Despite some supermarkets offering discounts on allergen-free products, Lydia believes there is still a lack of variety and affordability. She expressed concern over the high prices of staple items like bread and the extravagant costs of allergen-free advent calendars, especially for families with multiple children.

Lydia’s personal experiences and observations have fueled her mission to use her social media platforms to raise awareness and advocate for change. She hopes that in the coming year, the prices of allergen-free food will become more accessible for everyone. Until then, she remains committed to her campaign and encourages her followers to join her in speaking out.