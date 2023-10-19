Beloved Social Media Star Esther the Wonder Pig Passes Away

After capturing the hearts of millions of social media followers, Esther the Wonder Pig has passed away. The news was shared through her social media accounts, expressing that Esther died peacefully with her owner, Steve Jenkins, her side. Although she may no longer be physically present, Esther’s memory and legacy will endure.

Originally believed to be a micro pig when adopted Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins in 2012, Esther defied expectations growing to weigh hundreds of pounds. As she grew, her owners documented her journey, which gained immense popularity on social media platforms. With 1.5 million Facebook followers, Esther became an international sensation, serving as an ambassador for farmed animals and her owners as advocates for animal rights.

Esther’s fame extended beyond social media. She was featured in best-selling books and inspired the creation of The Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, situated in Campbellville, just south of Guelph. This sanctuary was established Walter and Jenkins to provide a safe haven for animals in need.

The announcement of Esther’s passing was met with an outpouring of love and support from her followers. The social media post expressed gratitude for the overwhelming affection showered upon her during her lifetime and acknowledged the deep impact she had on those who loved and cared for her.

Esther’s departure leaves a void, but her story and the love she inspired will continue to resonate. Her legacy is a testament to the belief that all animals deserve love and compassion.