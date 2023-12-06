Title: North West Migrants Forum Taps Social Media Star ‘Black Paddy’ to Inspire Youth Mental Health Awareness

Summary: Internet sensation ‘Black Paddy’ has been announced as the host of the 2023 Advancing Race Equality Awards organized the North West Migrants Forum. During a school tour, the Nigerian-born comedian shared his personal struggles with mental health and encouraged young people to seek help when needed.

Internet star ‘Black Paddy’ recently partnered with the North West Migrants Forum to promote the importance of mental health and wellbeing among young individuals. The Nigerian-born comedian, known for his entertaining videos and live performances that depict the experiences of an African man living in Europe, has gained a significant following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, with over half a million fans.

During a school visit to Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery, Derry’s Model Primary School, and Strabane Academy, ‘Black Paddy’ candidly shared his journey of dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and depression. He emphasized the importance of seeking support and expressed that no one should feel ashamed about asking for help.

Reflecting on his personal experience with fame, ‘Black Paddy’ revealed that he struggled with the sudden rise to popularity on TikTok and the challenges it brought. However, he found solace in confiding in a friend named Paul, who helped him navigate his emotions and take small steps towards self-improvement. Going for walks and eventually joining a gym allowed him to regain his sense of self.

Turning his attention to the upcoming Advancing Race Equality Awards, which will be held on March 7, ‘Black Paddy’ expressed his enthusiasm about supporting these awards, as they are the only ones of their kind in Northern Ireland. Lilian Seenoi Barr, the Director of the North West Migrants Forum, emphasized that ‘Black Paddy’s’ online persona not only entertains but spreads a message of love and acceptance to hundreds of thousands of young people.

The Advancing Race Equality Awards accept nominations, and tickets for the event are now available for purchase. For more information, visit the North West Migrants Forum website at www.nwmf.org.uk/awards.

1. Caption: Oakgrove Principal Ashley Donaghey taking a photo with internet sensation ‘Black Paddy’ during his visit to the school.

2. Caption: Staff and students come together to promote the North West Migrants Forum’s Advancing Race Equality Awards. Visit www.nwmf.org.uk/awards to submit nominations.

3. Caption: ‘Black Paddy’ interviewing a young student from Model Primary School.

4. Caption: ‘Black Paddy’ engaging Oakgrove pupils in an interactive activity.