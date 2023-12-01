Ajeet Maurya’s Dual Life Unveiled: The Deceptive Charmer

Pune, November 30, 2023 – Ajeet Maurya, a sixth-grade dropout with a fraudulent background, has been apprehended the Sarojini Nagar police. The shocking revelation that unfolded during the investigation was that Ajeet engaged in criminal activities to support his two wives, nine children, and six girlfriends.

Ajeet, known for creating videos on social media platforms, has a history of nine criminal cases. These cases involve various fraudulent activities, such as Ponzi schemes, counterfeit currency distribution, insurance scams, and more.

The case came to light when Dharmendra Kumar filed an FIR claiming to have been swindled out of Rs 3 lakh a group of individuals promising to double his money. The police began their investigation into the conman, uncovering Ajeet’s intriguing story.

Ajeet’s journey began with failed attempts at creating false ceilings using plaster of Paris in Mumbai. After losing his job in 2010, he returned to his village in Gonda, where he struggled to find stable employment.

Faced with financial difficulties, Ajeet turned to a life of crime, and in 2016, he had his first case registered in Gonda for theft and trespassing. Since then, he has continued down this path, engaging in fraudulent activities and expanding his criminal network.

He met Sushila in 2018, and the pair started participating in new fraudulent ventures together. They circulated counterfeit currency notes and established fraudulent schemes, eventually getting married in 2019. Sushila gave birth to two children, further complicating Ajeet’s already tangled web of relationships.

The police discovered that Ajeet had constructed two houses, one for his first wife, Sangeeta, and another for Sushila and her children. Despite these arrangements, Ajeet himself lived in a rented accommodation.

Intriguingly, Ajeet’s call detail records revealed his involvement with six girlfriends. He frequently embarked on extended trips with them, using his carefully curated online persona to captivate and entice women into his social circle.

Ajeet’s case highlights the depth of his deception and the harm he caused to those around him. It serves as a reminder of the dangers of falling for charming individuals without knowing their true intentions.

FAQ

1. How many criminal cases does Ajeet Maurya have?

Ajeet Maurya has a record of nine criminal cases, involving activities such as Ponzi schemes, counterfeit currency distribution, insurance scams, and more.

2. How did Ajeet Maurya’s criminal activities come to light?

Ajeet’s criminal activities were exposed when Dharmendra Kumar filed an FIR, claiming to have been swindled out of Rs 3 lakh Ajeet and his associates.

3. How did Ajeet Maurya support his large family?

Ajeet resorted to criminal activities to support his two wives, nine children, and six girlfriends.

4. What did Ajeet Maurya’s online persona entail?

Ajeet used his meticulously crafted online persona to captivate and entice women into his social circle.