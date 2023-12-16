Social Media Star Arrested for Fraudulent Relationship and Sexual Assault, Victim Receives Justice

A high-profile social media star, Kola Chandrashekar Saikiran, has been taken into custody the Narsingi police in Hyderabad following serious allegations of cheating and sexual assault. The police arrested Saikiran after a woman in her mid-30s accused him of luring her into a fraudulent relationship with the promise of marriage, only to sexually assault her repeatedly since 2021.

According to the police investigation, Saikiran initially connected with the victim through a social media platform, and their relationship soon took a romantic turn. The woman made the decision to move in with Saikiran at his residence in Puppalaguda. However, it was during this time that he began sexually assaulting her without her consent.

As if the emotional and physical trauma weren’t enough, the victim faced further abuse from Saikiran’s family, who allegedly harassed her and demanded a hefty dowry of 3 crore rupees due to her belonging to the SC community. The situation escalated to the point where the victim was forced out of the house. She had no choice but to seek refuge in a private hostel, while Saikiran continued to deceive her with promises of marriage that he had no intention of fulfilling.

Finally, the victim decided to gather the courage to approach the police and report the abusive relationship. This courageous step led to the arrest of Saikiran and hopefully will ensure that justice is served. It is crucial that cases like this are pursued diligently, not only to provide justice to the victim but also to send a strong message that no one is above the law and that fraudulent relationships, sexual assault, and dowry harassment will not be tolerated in our society.

This incident highlights the importance of awareness and caution when it comes to online relationships. As social media continues to play a significant role in connecting individuals, it is crucial for everyone to exercise caution and ensure that they do not fall victim to manipulation, deceit, or abuse.